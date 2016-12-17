New Mexico defense stifles Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 83-43 win

Tim Williams scored 19 points and the New Mexico defense held Arkansas-Bluff off the scoreboard for most of the first half as the Lobos rolled to an 83-43 win on Saturday night.
The Golden Lions (1-11) missed their first 13 shots and New Mexico (7-4) forced nine turnovers to grab a 16-0 before Arkansas-Pine Bluff's first bucket by Trent Steen at the 8:34 mark. He finished with 11 points before fouling out with seven minutes remaining.
The game was sloppy throughout, with the teams combining for 44 turnovers. However only New Mexico took advantage, turning them into 24 total points.
Dane Kuiper had 14 points for the Lobos and Connor MacDougall added 10, all from the foul line.
"I thought Dane Kuiper continued his good play," New Mexico coach Craig Neal said, noting Kuiper had 15 in his last game. "Coach is playing him. I think he is over being sick. I told him, 'You have to compete because you have a chance to play and be really, really good. He plays with great energy. He can guard the ball. He's got great feet. He's shooting the ball better. I'd like to see him drive the ball more, but he's playing well."
Ghiavonnii Robinson led the Lions with 12, but only went 4-for-14 from the field.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff's shooting was off all night, finishing 15 of 57, including a dreadful 3 of 24 in the first half.
New Mexico particularly dominated at the foul line, making 37 of 40.
BIG PICTURE: New Mexico featured a revamped starting lineup, with only Williams representing the normal starting five at the opening tip.
"Anytime you are serious about what you're trying to do and about where you're trying to take your team and how you're going to play and what your expectations and what your standards are, and then they don't meet that and that happens, I think it's awakening," Neal said of the lineup shakeup. "But I think they responded well."
Arkansas-Pine Bluff is in the midst of a three-week, seven-game road trip that includes stops in Seattle, Central Michigan and Phoenix in addition to Albuquerque.
Lions coach George Ivory was unavailable for comment.
"Arkansas-Pine Bluff has been on a long road trip so I don't know if they have the greatest energy," Neal said.
STARRY EYES: Actor Benicio del Toro, who won an Academy Award in 2000 for his role in "Traffic," was in the stands and shook Neal's following the game.
"He's a dear friend of mine," Neal said "We'll go have dinner tonight. He's doing a movie. He's around. He's at practice. He'll be at practice a lot. He loves basketball."
UP NEXT: New Mexico goes to Arizona on Tuesday to renew a rivalry that was discontinued in 1999. The Lobos have won three out of the last four in the series.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays at Denver on Monday.
