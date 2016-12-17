Sports

December 17, 2016 8:25 PM

Kornet's 3 give Vanderbilt 76-74 win over Chattanooga

By CHIP CIRILLO Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Luke Kornet made a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left after Greg Pryor missed the front end of a one-and-one lifted Vanderbilt over Chattanooga 76-74 on Saturday night.

Chattanooga's Tre' McLean, the preseason Southern Conference Player of the Year, couldn't get off a rushed jumper in time at the buzzer.

Kornet and Matthew Fisher-Davis led Vanderbilt (6-5) with 18 points apiece as the Commodores rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit. Jeff Roberson added 11 points and Joe Toye finished with 10.

Casey Jones led Chattanooga (8-3) with 16 points. Justin Tuoyo and Pryor both scored 12 points. Johnathan Burroughs-Cook added 11 points for the Mocs, who were outshot 26-13 at the foul line.

Pryor scored 10 points during the first 20 minutes and the Commodores missed nine straight 3-pointers as the Mocs forged a 38-34 halftime lead.

