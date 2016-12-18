Lake Travis QB adds to family titles, topping The Woodlands

Charlie Brewer passed for 361 yards and four touchdowns, leading Lake Travis to a 41-13 victory over The Woodlands for the Class 6A Division I championship on Saturday night.
The Texas Associated Press Sports Editors player of the year joined his older brother, Michael Brewer, and his grandfather, Charlie Brewer, as Texas high school champions. Michael Brewer won two titles at Lake Travis, and Charlie Brewer's granddad led Lubbock High School to the 1951 title.
Lake Travis (15-1) won its first title in the state's largest classification after winning a state-record five straight crowns from 2007-11 in the old Class 4A, now 5A. Michael Brewer won two of those.
The Woodlands (15-1) — which beat Allen, the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press, in the semifinals — dropped to 0-2 in state finals. The other loss was to Galena Park North Shore in 2003.
Brewer, who is headed to SMU to play for former Lake Travis coach Chad Morris, completed his first five passes and led Lake Travis to a 34-6 lead by early in the third quarter before throwing just his second interception of the season.
The son of 1982 Cotton Bowl MVP Robert Brewer of Texas finished with 57 touchdowns and completed 77 percent of his passes. He was 27 of 37 against The Woodlands.
Lake Travis running back Maleek Barkley had 138 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including a 65-yarder in the first half. He had a third touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Brewer's standout season overshadowed a Lake Travis defense that held three playoff opponents to less than 10 points. It would have been four if The Woodlands hadn't scored a throwaway touchdown in the final seconds.
Eric Schmid was 17 of 27 for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for The Woodlands. Carlos Ramos had 92 yards rushing.
Brewer added 73 yards rushing.
