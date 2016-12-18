Henderson leads North Carolina past Fairfield 99-78

North Carolina State thrived in a battle of long-range shooting.
Terry Henderson scored 25 points and made six 3-pointers to help the Wolfpack beat Fairfield 99-78 on Sunday.
Dennis Smith Jr. added 17 points and five 3-pointers for the Wolfpack (9-2), who won their fourth game in a row.
NC State shot 53 percent from the floor and made 13 of 25 3-point attempts, taking advantage of Fairfield's zone defense.
"If that's how they want to play, that's on them," Henderson said. "Teams have got to pick their poison."
Abdul-Malik Abu scored 14 points, and Torin Dorn and Omer Yurtseven had 12 points each for the Wolfpack.
The Stags (5-4) made just 11 of 42 3-point tries, attempting 17 more 3-pointers than they had in any game this season.
"We're comfortable with a lot of those shots," Fairfield coach Sydney Johnson said. "We want to get up and down and let them fly as long as they're good looks."
Tyler Nelson scored 23 points to lead Fairfield, which dropped its third consecutive game.
Jerry Johnson Jr. added 17 points, and Curtis Cobb had 14 for the Stags.
NC State led 48-39 at halftime after seizing control with a 19-0 run midway through the first half.
Fairfield went scoreless for more than six minutes as NC State built its lead. The Wolfpack made four 3-pointers, including two by Henderson, during the flurry.
BIG PICTURE
Fairfield: The Stags came out hot after a 12-day break from game action, making seven of their first 11 field goal attempts, but they couldn't maintain the pace. They continue a difficult portion of their schedule that includes only one home game in the month of December.
NC State: Short-handed for much of the season, the Wolfpack got a chance to flex their muscles at full strength for the second game in a row. NC State once again showcased its ability to score inside and from the perimeter, but defensive improvement remains a necessity as conference play approaches.
"I think the depth is going to help our defense more than anything," NC State coach Mark Gottfried said. "I think they understand it. They've got to play hard and play well, especially defensively, no lapses, or somebody else is ready to play. That's going to help us become a better team."
MILESTONE MAN
Nelson, who entered the game averaging a team-best 19.9 points per game, became the 42nd player in Fairfield history to score 1,000 career points. He reached the milestone early in the first half with a pretty left-handed scoop shot.
STAR WATCH
Smith played another solid floor game with nine assists, five rebounds and two steals. The one knock on him during his impressive freshman season has been his outside shooting. But after making just 27.5 percent from 3-point range in the first 10 games, he hit 5 of 7 3-point tries against Fairfield. "To his credit, he made some big shots," Sydney Johnson said. "If he does that, the sky is the limit for him."
TIP-INS
NC State registered a season-high point total and tied its season high for first-half points. . Fairfield made all 17 of its free throws. . The Stags shot 3-pointers on 62 percent of their field-goal attempts. They entered the game with an average of 35 percent of their field goal attempts coming from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
Fairfield: The Stags take on their second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference opponent when they play Boston College on Wednesday night in Uncasville, Conn.
NC State: The Wolfpack take on McNeese State on Thursday night in the fifth-game of a six-game homestand.
