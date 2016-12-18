Thomas scores 25, Texas A&M-CC tops UTSA 73-69

Rashawn Thomas scored a season-high 25 points with six rebounds and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Texas-San Antonio 73-69 on Sunday.
Thomas was 7 of 15 from the field and 11 of 14 from the line for Texas A&M-CC (7-2). Islanders coach Willis Wilson, formerly head coach at Rice for 16 years, earned his 300th career coaching victory. Ehab Amin added 18 points with eight rebounds and three steals and Kareem South finished with 11 points.
UTSA (3-8) was led by Nick Billingsley off the bench with 13 points and Byron Frohnen had 12.
The Roadrunners led for much of the first half, but a 12-6 run going into halftime gave the Islanders a six-point lead, 32-26, at intermission.
UTSA got it to one on Gino Little's layup with 45 seconds left, but Joseph Kilgore responded with a dunk the next trip down and the Islanders held off the challenge.
