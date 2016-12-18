Women's Top 25 Capsules

Brianna Turner scored 16 of her 26 points in the first half in No. 2 Notre Dame's 85-68 victory over Toledo on Sunday.
Turner was 11 of 13 from the field and had eight rebounds. Marina Mabre added 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting for the Irish (10-1).
Jay-Anne Bravo-Hariott scored 23 points for the Rockets (8-2). Kaayla McIntyre added 13 points.
NO. 6 SOUTH CAROLINA 66, NO. 9 UCLA 57
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alaina Coates had 20 points and 14 rebounds and South Carolina took control in the second half to power past UCLA.
South Carolina (9-1) used a 17-3 run — fueled by the 6-foot-4 Coates — to start the third period and run off to its third win over a Top 10 opponent.
Jordin Canada had 15 points for UCLA on 6-of-20 shooting. Monique Billings had a career-high 22 rebounds and added 12 points.
NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 89, EVANSVILLE 47
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kylee Shook had career bests 18 points and 10 rebounds and Louisville held Evansville to a season-low 24 percent shooting.
Louisville (11-2) has won five in a row and the past three by at least 28 points. Camary Williams had 10 points for the Purple Aces (4-6).
TENNESSEE 59, NO. 10 STANFORD 51
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored 15 points and Tennessee beat Stanford to snap the Cardinal's six-game winning streak.
Tennessee (6-4) erased an early 11-point deficit and earned its first victory over a major-conference opponent this season. Erica McCall and Karlie Samuelson each scored 13 points for Stanford (8-2).
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 59, RADFORD 36
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Makayla Epps and Evelyn Akhator scored 13 points apiece and Kentucky ended Radford's seven-game winning streak.
Makenzie Cann added 11 second-half points for the Wildcats (8-3). Janayla White had six points and 11 rebounds for Radford (7-2).
