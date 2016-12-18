Senators G Hammond leaves game with apparent injury

Ottawa Senators goaltender Andrew Hammond left Sunday night's game against the New York Islanders late in the first period after appearing to injure his knee while diving to make a save.
Hammond, who had seven saves in 16:45, was replaced by Mike Condon.
With Ottawa leading 1-0, Hammond contorted his body, then dove to knock away a loose puck in his crease after New York's Shane Prince fired a slap shot from the right point.
As the play moved up-ice, Hammond stayed down before play was stopped. He was tended to by a trainer and then helped off the ice.
The Senators tweeted at the start of the second period that Hammond had returned to the bench and would serve as Condon's backup the rest of the game.
Comments