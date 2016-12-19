Cavaliers' Love to miss Tuesday's game with bruised knee

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will miss Tuesday's game in Milwaukee with a bruised left knee.
Love didn't practice Monday and Cavs coach Tyronn Lue initially said he was questionable before the team sent out a release saying Love would sit out against the Bucks. He's questionable for Wednesday's game in Cleveland when the Cavs host the Bucks.
Lue said Love banged knees with Los Angeles forward Larry Nance Jr. during Saturday night's win over the Lakers. Love finished with 27 points and 17 rebounds.
"He took a blow to the knee, knee-to-knee, and it swelled up on him and it's kind of stiff," Lue said.
With Love out, Lue will start Richard Jefferson and LeBron James will move from small to power forward. The Cavs are already are thin up front after Chris "Birdman" Andersen sustained a season-ending knee injury in practice last week.
Love is having an All-Star caliber season, averaging 22.3 points and 10.7 rebounds in his third year with Cleveland. He has also been bothered by a tight back, prompting the Cavs to leave Love, James and Kyrie Irving home from a trip to Memphis.
