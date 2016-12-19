Marshall beats Division II West Virginia Wesleyan 81-65

Stevie Browning made 8 of 10 shots and scored 21 points to help Marshall beat Division II West Virginia Wesleyan 81-65 on Monday night.
Milan Mijovic attempted his first 3-pointer of his three-year career and made it to give Marshall a 56-43 lead with 13:31 remaining. Aleksa Nikolic made Marshall's 10th 3-pointer with 8:50 left for a 68-49 lead and Marshall coasted.
Nikolic finished with 13 points, C.J. Burks added 11 and Jon Elmore had 10 points and seven rebounds for Marshall (7-4), which remained unbeaten at home.
Nikolic and Burks had back-to-back dunks for a 10-2 lead. Marshall extended it to 21-4 after nine-plus minutes and the Thundering Herd led 41-26 at halftime behind Browning's 13 points.
Luke Layhew paced West Virginia Wesleyan with 13 points and eight rebounds. Clay Todd added 12 and eight, and Fred Brondsted scored 10 for the Bobcats, who were held to 38.1 percent shooting.
