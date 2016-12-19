Utah's Hatfield may not be with team for Foster Farms Bowl

Utah could be without cornerback Dominique Hatfield for its bowl game.
Hatfield, a senior, tweeted Saturday he was 99 percent sure he wouldn't play against Indiana in the Foster Farms Bowl. The tweet was then deleted.
Coach Kyle Whittingham said Monday that Hatfield's status is "to be determined." Whittingham declined to provide any details on whether Hatfield would play against the Hoosiers on Dec. 28, if the senior remains a member of the team or what has caused his status be up in the air. He did say it is not a legal problem.
"No comment on (Dominique)," Whittingham said. "We're just working through some things.
"To be determined. Everything's to be determined."
Hatfield started six games this season after missing the first three due to an injury. He was dismissed from the team in August 2015 after he was charged with aggravated robbery and theft. Those charges were dropped, but he was also charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from a fight during a party last year. Hatfield returned to the team after serving a suspension.
"We love (Dominique), he's our brother," Utah quarterback Troy Williams said. "That's up to coach Whitt. I'm not really sure what's going on. It's not a distraction, not at all."
Hatfield had 30 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception this season. He tied for third in the Pac-12 with four interceptions in 2015.
