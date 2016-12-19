Sports

December 19, 2016 8:40 PM

McEwen, Moore combine for 37, Utah State beats New Orleans

The Associated Press
LOGAN, Utah

Koby McEwen and Jalen Moore combined for 37 points as Utah State pulled away from New Orleans in the second half for a 76-66 victory on Monday night.

Moore, who now has 1,284 career points, made 5 of 8 field goal attempts for 18 points. McEwin led Utah State (6-4) with 19 points and had seven rebounds. Shane Rector chipped in 13 points.

Utah State shot 63.2 percent (12 of 19) in the second half to finish with 24-of-48 shooting while limiting New Orleans to 40.7 percent.

McEwen drilled a 3-pointer and added two free throws with 1:11 left in the first half for a 31-29 advantage and the Aggies never trailed again. New Orleans closed to 50-49 with 8:53 left in the game following two straight Christavious Gill layups. Sam Merrell responded with a trey to start an 11-5 run.

Erik Thomas led New Orleans (4-6) with 21 points.

