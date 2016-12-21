Surdich on Bowling: Merced USBC Senior Singles tournament on tap

Seniors, get ready to show your bowling skills at the annual Senior Singles event hosted by our Merced County USBC Association in January at Bellevue Bowl.
As always, there will be only two divisions, based on age. The A division is for ages 50-64, and B division has seniors 65 and older. All men and women older than 50 are invited to roll in your annual tournament, where you can win a few bucks and a trophy. Entry is $25, and you roll three games of regular bowling. Forms are available at Bellevue Bowl.
Shooting stars – The Commercial Classic league had stars shining with Bruce Ingraham having a great night of 247-265-248 for a 760 series. Mark Thompson had a 267/749, Larry Valenti Jr. a 290/734, Jess Ramirez a 257/721, Tom McBride a 255/719, Mike Hansen a 248/710 and Justin Decker a 279/671.
Aqua Entertainment center scoring – The Los Banos bowling center is up and running with league play.
The Tuesday Open league had Travis Loebig with a 206, Chris Pugliese a 205, Shane Hogan a 176, Nicole Seeba a 132, Trisha Hogan a 122 and Angie Guerrero a 103. Thursday Mixed had Dennis Leevre with a 212, Phil Jacob a 211, Caro Grier a 195, Sherry Gonzales a 173, Danielle Carter a 148 and Linda Raw a 148. Friday Daytime saw Julis Heindel with a 202, Pat Kirschman a 183, Darrell Lawrence a 174, Dominic Pugliese a 152, Terry Kirschman a 150 and Charlene Knowles a 141.
Entries coming in – I have started to receive entries for the annual Senior No-Tap New Year’s Eve daytime celebration on Dec. 31 at McHenry Bowl in Modesto.
They have a great buffet with the tournament starting at 12:30 p.m. The prices are $30 for seniors, $35 for non-seniors and $15 for guests who are not bowling. Add $3 for your high-game pot. If you leave one pin on your first ball, it counts as a strike.
You still have time to sign up. For information, call me at 209-777-1111 or 383-2441.
Bellevue Bowl New Year’s Eve – I will have information on the New Year’s Eve parties at Bellevue Bowl in next week’s column. In the past, they have had a family party and an adult party. Find out next week.
Stocking stuffers at Bellevue – If you have bowlers on your Christmas list, stop by your local pro shop for gift ideas. They have a stock of balls, shoes and accessories. The new Hammer and Storm balls are out. Drop by and pick up a few stocking suffers.
Yosemite no-tap – Our locals did not fare too well at the monthly senior no-tap at Yosemite Lanes in Modesto last Friday, except for LaDonna Stone, who placed in the women’s high pot in games one and two. For the men, Jerry McMillian placed in the second high-game pot for a few dollars. The rest of the gang got shut out.
Merry Christmas to all my bowling friends and readers of the bowling column.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Karen Hunter 171, Leo Gonzales 191, Joe Nesnidal 174, Caren Thompson 238, Joey Fernandez 247, Adam Farris 204, Erich Wiseman 180, Marty Daniel 265, Cindy Souza 167, Tom Ragsdale 193, Pam Turpen 224, Louis Herforth 172, Tony Lucero 205, Diane Souza 177, Sean Kucius 222, William Woods 192, Jake Bailey 176.
SERIES LEADERS: Mark Mittelsteadt 544, Lew Reese 560, Dawn Fernandez 561, Joey Fernandez 575, Dave Souza 582, Jerry McMillian 583, Barbara Bustos 584, Gene Frazier 589, Mike Coe 643, Neill Barcellos 694.
