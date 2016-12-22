Crash in western NY claims life of college basketball player

Police have released the name of the college student who was killed in a collision on a western New York road.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Savannah Williams was driving a car Tuesday afternoon when she pulled into the path of a tractor-trailer at an intersection on Route 63 in the village of Geneseo. Deputies say she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred near the campus of SUNY Geneseo, where the teen was a freshman biochemistry major and a member of the school's women's basketball team. She was a 2016 graduate of Norwich High School in Chenango County.
Her death comes nearly a year after the captain of the women's team and a member of the men's hockey team were slain in a murder-suicide at an off-campus apartment.
