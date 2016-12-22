Kristoffersen leads Hirscher after 1st slalom run in Madonna

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen held a slim 0.23-second lead over Austria's Marcel Hirscher in the opening run of a World Cup night slalom race Thursday.
Kristoffersen and Hirscher also finished 1-2 in last year's race down the Canalone Miramonti course, when Hirscher narrowly escaped getting hit by a camera drone.
Andre Myhrer of Sweden was third, 0.49 behind.
German standout Felix Neureuther, the first starters, straddled midway down his run.
Hirscher started second and had what appeared to be a clean run. Still, Kristoffersen with the No. 7 bib was faster at every checkpoint.
Hirscher applauded Kristoffersen's run as he vacated the leader's spot for his rival.
Kristoffersen is aiming for his second straight slalom win after sitting out the opening slalom of the season due to a sponsor conflict.
