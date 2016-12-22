Sports

December 22, 2016 6:25 PM

Wagner rolls to 94-42 win over College of Staten Island

The Associated Press
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.

Connor Ferrell scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, both career highs, to lead Wagner in a 94-42 win over Division III-member College of Staten Island on Thursday night.

Devin Liggeons added 17 points, Blake Francis had 14 and Elijah Davis 11 for Wagner (4-6), which hit 10 of 19 from long range and shot 53 percent from the field. Ferrell was 5 for 8, including four 3-pointers.

Wagner scored 20 of the game's first 25 points, carried a 47-28 advantage into the break and held Staten Island to just 14 points in the second half, controlling the boards 58-26 overall. A 3-pointer from Davis early in the first half put Wagner on top for good, 7-5.

Khaleeq Baum and Edin Bracic led Staten Island with nine points apiece. Baum also had eight rebounds.

