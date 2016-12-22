No. 24 Cincinnati beats Marshall 93-91 in OT

Troy Caupain rebounded his missed shot and made a short jumper with 0.7 seconds left in overtime on Thursday night, rallying No. 24 Cincinnati to a 93-91 victory over Marshall.
The Bearcats (10-2) trailed by as many as 15 points in regulation and held the lead only briefly, 75-74 on Tre Scott's free throw with 2:49 left. A 3-pointer by Jacob Evans III off a Marshall turnover tied it at 80 and sent it to overtime.
Gary Clark led Cincinnati with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
Stevie Browning scored 28 points for Marshall (7-5) and made a career-high six 3s, leading a perimeter attack that took control at the outset. Marshall made five of its first six shots from beyond the arc — each by a different player — while pulling ahead 19-4.
The Thundering Herd made a season-high 14 3-pointers in the first half alone, taking a 50-38 lead to the locker room. Browning had 21 points in the half.
Marshall hasn't beaten a ranked team since its 75-71 win over West Virginia on Jan. 19, 2011.
BIG PICTURE
Marshall: The Thundering Herd came in averaging 86.2 points per game, ranked 17th nationally. Marshall has scored 70 points in 32 straight games, 11 shy of the school record.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats emphasize defense and rebounding, but repeatedly gave up open 3-pointers that got Marshall going. They hadn't allowed more than 10 3-pointers in a game this season until Thursday night, when Marshall went 17 of 30.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Cincinnati's ragged showing in its only game this week — against a team that hasn't won a game on the road this season — won't help its cause and could cost it votes.
UP NEXT
Marshall concludes nonconference play at Pittsburgh on Dec. 28.
Cincinnati opens American Athletic Conference play at Temple on Dec. 28.
