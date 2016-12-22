Homegrown stars shine as Arkansas beats Sam Houston State

It was a neutral-site game on the schedule, but Thursday's trip to central Arkansas brought three Razorbacks home — and the trio helped lift their team to a 90-56 over Sam Houston State in both teams' final game before conference play.
Daryl Macon, from Little Rock, scored 17 points and Anton Beard from North Little Rock added 16 as the Razorbacks (11-1) took advantage of the Bearkats' poor shooting for an easy victory.
Dusty Hannahs, also from Little Rock, had been leading the Razorbacks in scoring at 15.7 points per game but had only six points in Arkansas' annual game at Verizon Arena. The victory raised the Hogs' record to .500 after 18 games in the building.
Dakarai Henderson scored 13 points for Sam Houston State (9-4).
In one stretch of the second half, the Bearkats missed 14 of 15 shots from the floor as Arkansas stretched a 41-29 halftime lead to 73-41 lead.
Hannahs, a senior, returned to the starting lineup for Thursday's game in front of his hometown fans. He had made way for Jaylen Barford, who had double-digit points in the first five games of the season.
Barford finished with 11 points and Moses Kingsley had 17.
BIG PICTURE
While Arkansas has run out to a 11-1 record, it is difficult to gauge how much it has improved over last year's team, which finished 16-16 after a 6-6 start. The Razorbacks have only one victory over a team from a power conference, beating Texas 77-74 last weekend. The Razorbacks lost at Minnesota, 85-71.
Southland Conference coaches picked Sam Houston State to win the conference, but Thursday's game would give little reason for confidence. The Razorbacks beat Sam Houston State by 34; three weeks ago Arkansas beat Southland member Stephen F. Austin by 16. Southland coaches picked SFA as the league runner-up.
UP NEXT
Arkansas will take a break for Christmas and begin Southeastern Conference play Dec. 29 at Fayetteville against Florida. Tip-off was pushed back to 8 p.m. Central so the game won't conflict with the Razorbacks football team's appearance in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.
Sam Houston State, too, is off for the holiday. The Bearkats host Houston Baptist in a Southland Conference game Dec. 29 and will play at Central Arkansas, 30 miles up the road from Little Rock, on New Year's Eve.
