Madera South defeats Golden Valley 60-51

Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) attempts a layup during a game against Madera South at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Golden Valley Cougars prepare to take on the Madera South Stallions at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Madera South senior Hassan Bolden (1) boxes out Golden Valley senior Isaac Cropper (11) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Golden Valley junior Devon Martinez (14) crosses over during a game against Madera South at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) drives to the basket during a game against Madera South at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Golden Valley High School head coach Keith Hunter speaks to his players during a timeout in a game against Madera South at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Madera South senior Hassan Bolden (1) attempts a layup during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Golden Valley senior Saahil Malhi (22) boxes out Madera South junior, Junior Segura (0) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) attempts a layup during a game against Madera South at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Golden Valley sophomore Etrell Bowers (2) spins toward the basket during a game against Madera South at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Golden Valley senior Silvestre Llamas (3) guards Madera South junior David Thomas (24) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.




Golden Valley senior Saahil Malhi (22) attempts to get past Madera South junior Amire Green (12) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Golden Valley junior Devon Martinez (14) dribbles up the court during a game against Madera South at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) guards Madera South junior David Thomas (24) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.


Golden Valley sophomore Etrell Bowers (2) looks to pass the ball during a game against Madera South at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. The Stallions beat the Cougars 60-51.

