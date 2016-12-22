Sports

December 22, 2016 9:55 PM

Cal State Fullerton rallies late, beats Portland 77-72 in OT

The Associated Press
FULLERTON, Calif.

Tre Coggins scored 24 points and made six 3-pointers, including a key 3 late in overtime to lift Cal State Fullerton over Portland 77-72 on Thursday night.

Alec Wintering split a pair of free throws to pull Portland to 74-72 with 55 seconds remaining in the extra period. Coggins hit a 3 with 29 seconds left, and the Pilots missed three 3-point attempts and had a turnover to end it.

Khalil Ahmad scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half for Cal State Fullerton (5-7).

Wintering scored 24 points to lead Portland (7-5). D'Marques Tyson made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

Portland had a 10-point lead with four minutes remaining. Coggins made three straight 3-pointers and 2 of 3 free throws to pull the Titans to 66-65 with 24 seconds left. Wintering split a pair of free throws before Ahmad made a layup with seven seconds left in regulation to tie it at 67 and force overtime.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Seneca Ybarra named Atwater High football coach

View more video

Sports Videos