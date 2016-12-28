Surdich on Bowling: Bellevue the place to bowl – and celebrate – on New Year’s Eve

It does not matter if you’re a regular bowler or not, Bellevue Bowl has a spot for you Saturday night.
Bellevue is hosting its annual Family Moonlight bowling program for kids and adults to bring in the new year in style. The Moonlight program runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and includes free shoe rental, hats and noisemakers, two pieces of pizza, a small soft drink and door prizes. The cost for ages 12 and younger is $12 per person and for ages 13 and older it’s $15 if you make your reservation Dec. 29. Starting Dec. 30, all ages will be $15 per person, with a minimum of four people on a lane.
The adult party runs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. with door prizes, party hats and noisemakers, free shoe rental and a champagne toast at midnight. A breakfast buffet of biscuits and gravy, sausage and hash browns is served after midnight. The Spare Room lounge will have bar specials during the evening.
The price is $20 per person with a minimum of four to a lane if you reserve your lane by Dec. 29. Starting Dec. 30, the price will be $25 per person.
Give the bowl a call to reserve your lane at 209-358-6466. Get your group ready to roll in 2017.
Shooting stars – Ed Huddleston, rolling in the Twilighters senior league on Thursday, shot a great 279 game and Sharon Johnson bowled a 200. ... Bryan Rivas in the Guys and Dolls had a 267. ... Hugh Gary had a 679 series in the Monday Merchants. ... John Lema shot a 257 in the Commercial Classic.
Tournament of Champions – Our local Central Valley Senior Bowling Club is hosting its first Tournament of Champions on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at McHenry Bowl in Modesto.
If you have rolled in four club tournaments during the season, you are eligible to compete in the TOC. Sign-ups start at 11 a.m. with an entry fee of $45. Top prize will be $1,000; not bad for a club that has been together less than a year. The balance of the prize list will be broken down with one of four.
It seems as if they gain a few members at every tournament at the different bowling centers. I hear they might add a few centers for the 2017 season. A new schedule should be out in a few weeks and will be available at Bellevue.
Walter Ray sets record – Walter Ray Williams Jr. is the first bowler to win 100 PBA titles. Williams teamed with Dick Allen and Dennis Lane to capture the PBA/PBA50/PBA60 Decker Appraisal Services Baker Trios championship Dec. 18 in Harrisonburg, Va.
Williams, a former resident of Stockton, has 47 PBA Tour titles and 32 regional and 11 PBA50 Tour crowns. This was his 10th PBA50 Regional championship. Williams was tied with fellow PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber with 99 combined PBA titles.
New Year in Paris party – For bowlers who are rolling Saturday in McHenry Bowl’s New Year in Paris party, just a reminder the buffet starts at 11:30 a.m. and bowling starts at 12:30 p.m. When you check in, you will receive an envelope with your buffet lunch ticket and a raffle ticket. See ya there.
Happy New Year, everyone.
SCORING LEADERS: Margaret Casaletto 172, Laura Ruell 201, Dave Cline 222, Chris Villanueve 194, Don Kendrick 197, Bob Simmons 208, Rod Hoofard 205, Mark Dulle 170, Gayle Sagin 175, Caren Thompson 221, Kenny Schmitz 232, Jerry Hill 237, Jay Cairncross 225, Dan Erreca 224, Tom McBride 236, Janie Schropp 192, Gene Wallace 235, Tim Porter 156, Sarah Lambert 155, Mickey Wallbaum 188, Christina Whitcomb 190.
SERIES LEADERS: Bryan Wenger 545, Tia Pretzer 546, Jay Cairncross 591, Joe Powers 600, Rae Coonce 616, Mark Moua 621, Ed Huddleston 622, Cam Clemens 672, Tommy Cardoza 678, Hugh Gary 679, Corey Phillips 692.
