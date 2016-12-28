Davis leads Pelicans past reeling Clippers, 102-98

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:35 Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston

2:14 Sun-Star Girls Water Polo Player of the Year

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High