Maryland to add more bike cars to MARC commuter trains

The Maryland Transit Administration has announced plans to install bike racks on its trains, allowing cyclists to take their bikes aboard.
MTA spokesman Ryan Nawrocki tells the Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2iIlsvr) that the goal is to have at least one bike car on every train servicing the three MARC lines by the end of next year.
Officials say they want to provide a first- and last-mile solution to commuters and offer an alternative transportation option as more people in the Baltimore and Washington areas are cycling.
Currently, bike riders are allowed to bring full-size bikes aboard the train and secure them in one of 23 racks. There is no charge to use the bike racks.
The bike racks will be installed using a $96,000 grant and matching funds. Installation will begin as early as the spring.
