Women's Top 25 Capsules

2:29 Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Year Pause

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

1:23 Four people dead after charter bus strikes sign pole on Highway 99 near Livingston

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado