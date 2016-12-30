Merced-area sports results for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Basketball
High school boys
Las Vegas Invitational
Consolation Championship
Buhach Colony 68, Harbor Teacher Prep 48
Harbor
8
16
7
17
—
48
Buhach
19
17
18
14
—
68
Harbor (9-4) – James 12, Yarbrough 10, Crisostono 6, Mahoney 9, Blackshear 6. Chandler 4, Scott 1. Totals: 19 6-13 48.
Buhach Colony (11-4) – Jeremy Sicarios 16, Andrew Morris 5, Dylan Jennings 3, Skyler Coffey 15, Chris Portillo 2, Itik Dobbins 9, Tryston Salyers 1, Dante Cloy 17. Totals: 28 6-12 68.
3-pointers – Harbor 4 (James 2, Mahoney 2), BC 6 (Sicarios 4, Morris 1, Dobbins 1). Team Fouls – Harbor 9, BC 16.
High school girls
Atwater 72, Roosevelt 43
Roosevelt
12
6
15
10
—
43
Atwater
23
19
19
11
—
72
Atwater (10-3) – Kelsey Valencia 12, Tatiana Steele 11, Lexi Valencia 10, Jasmine Xiong 8, Kianna Davis 2, Marissa Martinez 4, Detiny Hyde 6, Natalie Rocha 10, Alondra Ponce 5, Eileen Martinez 4. Totals: 25 17-32 72.
3-pointers – Atwater 5 (K. Valencia 2, Xiong 2, L. Valencia 1). Rebounds – Atwater 41 (Xiong 9).
College men
The Master’s University Invitational
The Master’s University 78, UC Merced 72
UC Merced (1-10) – Ryan Haywood 16, Matt Laflin 13, Aaron Laflin 11, Cole Taira 10, Ronnie Kozak 2, Derek E’denchukwu 12, Sean Rodriguez 5, Branson Garcia 3. Totals: 28 6-11 72.
Master’s (10-1) – Russell 21, Johnson 18, Yenor 7, Jenkins 5, Shackelford 3, Atencia 18, Soares 6. Totals: 24 23-33 78.
3-pointers – Merced 10 (M. Laflin 3, Hayewood 2, Taira 2, A. Laflin 1, Rodriguez 1, Garcia 1), MU 7 (Atencia 3, Russell 2, Yenor 1, Shackelford 1). Rebounds – Merced 41 (A. Laflin 12), MU 40 (Russell 11). Assists – Merced 12 (Taira 4), MU 13 (Atencia 5). Steals – Merced 3 (Kozak 1), MU 8 (Johnson 3). Team Fouls – Merced 24, MU 16. Fouled Out – Taira (UCM). Halftime Score – UC Merced 78-72.
College women
De Anza Tournament
San Mateo 61, Merced College 57
Merced
11
20
16
10
—
57
San Mateo
15
14
14
18
—
61
Merced College (8-9) – Maria Rodriguez 3, Salihah Bey 15, Arata Shimabukuro 10, Samantha Jones 8, Anntranetta Stickman 12, Gabriela Rodriguez 9. Totals: 21 6-11 57.
San Mateo (6-8) – Millett 18, Jajeh 6, Bonaparte 3, Elzy 15, Croft 4, Bayangos 2, Koloamatangi 4, Lauti 3, Eskridge 6. Totals: 27 5-9 61.
3-pointers – Merced 9 (Bey 3, G. Rodriguez 3, Shimabukuro 2, M. Rodriguez 1), SM 2 (Jajeh 2). Rebounds – Merced 33 (Bey 8, M. Rodriguez 8). Assists – Merced 14 (Bey 7). Steals – Merced 6 (M. Rodriguez 2, Bey 2). Team Fouls – Merced 14.
Soccer
High school boys
Pacheco 2, Turlock 1
Pacheco (6-1-1) – Goals – Rodolfo Rivera 1, Pablo Ortiz 1. Assists – Brandon Valtierra 1, Brian Nevarez 1. Saves – Jesus Lopez 4.
Turlock (6-4-1) – Goals – Edson Garcia 1. Assists – Marcus Decouto 1. Saves – Edwin Medina 2.
Halftime Score: Pacheco 2-1.
Comments