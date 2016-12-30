Sports

December 30, 2016 3:29 PM

Merced-area sports results for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Basketball

High school boys

Las Vegas Invitational

Consolation Championship

Buhach Colony 68, Harbor Teacher Prep 48

Harbor

8

16

7

17

48

Buhach

19

17

18

14

68

Harbor (9-4) – James 12, Yarbrough 10, Crisostono 6, Mahoney 9, Blackshear 6. Chandler 4, Scott 1. Totals: 19 6-13 48.

Buhach Colony (11-4) – Jeremy Sicarios 16, Andrew Morris 5, Dylan Jennings 3, Skyler Coffey 15, Chris Portillo 2, Itik Dobbins 9, Tryston Salyers 1, Dante Cloy 17. Totals: 28 6-12 68.

3-pointers – Harbor 4 (James 2, Mahoney 2), BC 6 (Sicarios 4, Morris 1, Dobbins 1). Team Fouls – Harbor 9, BC 16.

High school girls

Atwater 72, Roosevelt 43

Roosevelt

12

6

15

10

43

Atwater

23

19

19

11

72

Atwater (10-3) – Kelsey Valencia 12, Tatiana Steele 11, Lexi Valencia 10, Jasmine Xiong 8, Kianna Davis 2, Marissa Martinez 4, Detiny Hyde 6, Natalie Rocha 10, Alondra Ponce 5, Eileen Martinez 4. Totals: 25 17-32 72.

3-pointers – Atwater 5 (K. Valencia 2, Xiong 2, L. Valencia 1). Rebounds – Atwater 41 (Xiong 9).

College men

The Master’s University Invitational

The Master’s University 78, UC Merced 72

UC Merced (1-10) – Ryan Haywood 16, Matt Laflin 13, Aaron Laflin 11, Cole Taira 10, Ronnie Kozak 2, Derek E’denchukwu 12, Sean Rodriguez 5, Branson Garcia 3. Totals: 28 6-11 72.

Master’s (10-1) – Russell 21, Johnson 18, Yenor 7, Jenkins 5, Shackelford 3, Atencia 18, Soares 6. Totals: 24 23-33 78.

3-pointers – Merced 10 (M. Laflin 3, Hayewood 2, Taira 2, A. Laflin 1, Rodriguez 1, Garcia 1), MU 7 (Atencia 3, Russell 2, Yenor 1, Shackelford 1). Rebounds – Merced 41 (A. Laflin 12), MU 40 (Russell 11). Assists – Merced 12 (Taira 4), MU 13 (Atencia 5). Steals – Merced 3 (Kozak 1), MU 8 (Johnson 3). Team Fouls – Merced 24, MU 16. Fouled Out – Taira (UCM). Halftime Score – UC Merced 78-72.

College women

De Anza Tournament

San Mateo 61, Merced College 57

Merced

11

20

16

10

57

San Mateo

15

14

14

18

61

Merced College (8-9) – Maria Rodriguez 3, Salihah Bey 15, Arata Shimabukuro 10, Samantha Jones 8, Anntranetta Stickman 12, Gabriela Rodriguez 9. Totals: 21 6-11 57.

San Mateo (6-8) – Millett 18, Jajeh 6, Bonaparte 3, Elzy 15, Croft 4, Bayangos 2, Koloamatangi 4, Lauti 3, Eskridge 6. Totals: 27 5-9 61.

3-pointers – Merced 9 (Bey 3, G. Rodriguez 3, Shimabukuro 2, M. Rodriguez 1), SM 2 (Jajeh 2). Rebounds – Merced 33 (Bey 8, M. Rodriguez 8). Assists – Merced 14 (Bey 7). Steals – Merced 6 (M. Rodriguez 2, Bey 2). Team Fouls – Merced 14.

Soccer

High school boys

Pacheco 2, Turlock 1

Pacheco (6-1-1) – Goals – Rodolfo Rivera 1, Pablo Ortiz 1. Assists – Brandon Valtierra 1, Brian Nevarez 1. Saves – Jesus Lopez 4.

Turlock (6-4-1) – Goals – Edson Garcia 1. Assists – Marcus Decouto 1. Saves – Edwin Medina 2.

Halftime Score: Pacheco 2-1.

