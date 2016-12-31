Kreider gets hat trick to lift Rangers past Avs 6-2

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:11 Prince honored with purple lights across America

1:20 The United States of Powerball

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:27 Antonin Scalia lies in repose at Supreme Court

2:35 Trailer: 'Eye in the Sky', one of Alan Rickman's last movies