Giroud's 'scorpion' goal helps Arsenal beats Crystal Palace

1:44 Merced Police Department patrols the streets during a busy New Year's Eve Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:13 Fire at Asian Food and Gifts in Merced

0:19 Fire in downtown Merced

1:20 The United States of Powerball

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:29 Firefighters respond to structure fire at Asian market in downtown Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado