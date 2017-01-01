NHL Capsules

Auston Matthews scored in regulation and overtime in his first outdoor game, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the Centennial Classic.
In a game delayed 30 minutes at the start because of sun on the ice at BMO Field, Matthews won it with the 20th of his rookie season after the Maple Leafs blew a three-goal lead in the third period.
After eluding Red Wings defender Danny DeKeyser, the 19-year-old Matthews flipped a quick backhander into the upper reaches of the cage at 3:40 of overtime.
Anthony Mantha tied it for Detroit with 1.1 seconds left.
Leo Komarov, Mitch Marner, and Connor Brown also scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves. The Maple Leafs have won five straight to improve to 17-12-7.
Mantha scored twice for Detroit, Jonathan Ericsson and Dylan Larkin added goals and rookie Jared Coreau stopped 23 shots. The Red Wings dropped to 16-16-5.
It wasn't an entirely full house at BMO with scattered empty seats among the 40,818 in attendance. The rink itself was placed on a tableau of the No. 100, signifying both the centennial season for both the Leafs and NHL. Before the game, the NHL revealed the first 33 players on its 100 greatest players list, a group that included former Red Wings great Gordie Howe and former Leafs goalie Johnny Bower.
DUCKS 4, FLYERS 3, SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Corey Perry scored the decisive shootout goal, Ryan Kesler had a hat trick and goalie John Gibson made 51 saves to set career and franchise records in Anaheim's victory over Philadelphia.
Kesler had his fourth career hat trick and the first since April 7, 2011, with Vancouver. Gibson faced 54 shots. Jonathan Bernier, who played briefly in the second period, made one save
Philadelphia had a season-high 55 shots and limited Anaheim to 25 shots on goal. Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Brayden Schenn scored for the Flyers, and Steve Mason made 23 saves.
CAPITALS 2, SENATORS 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defenseman Taylor Chorney broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season and Washington held on to beat Ottawa.
Chorney's shot from the point beat goalie Mike Condon through a screen. The defenseman has three goals in 130 NHL games in parts of seven seasons.
Karl Alzner also scored, and Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots. Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa.
