Nickles named to Junior National Softball Team again

Former Merced High softball star Madilyn Nickles will be spending her summer playing for Team USA for the third year in a row.
Nickles, 18, was selected to the 2017 USA Softball Junior National Training Team after a two-day tryout this past weekend in Clearwater, Fla.
“It’s special to be able to play for your country,” said Nickles, who is now a freshman at UCLA. “It’s an honor to play for UCLA and Merced with the small community we have here. It’s pretty cool to get to represent your country for a third time. I’m excited to learn new things and this potentially helps get me on the list with other girls to play in the Olympics in the future.”
Nickles will have a different role on the Junior National Team this year as one of the older players. The last two summers she was the youngest player on the team.
She was the only high school junior to play on the Junior National Team in 2015 and then was the only high school senior to play on USA Women’s National Elite Team.
“It’s going to be kind of different,” Nickles said. “I’m used to be the youngest girl on the team. Some of the girls will be looking to me for answers. Some of them already were at the tryouts. I’m excited to learn more and pass on some of the traditions I’ve learned from playing with Team USA.”
Nickles was named the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year last spring after finishing her high school career at Merced. She finished with a 19-5 record and 0.50 ERA to go a long with 308 strikeouts. She also compiled a .552 batting average with eight home runs and 27 RBIs. Nickles also went through the entire season without striking out in 104 plate appearances.
Nickles says the adjustment to college life at UCLA is going well. She pitched more than she thought she would during fall ball and continued to impress at the plate. When she wasn’t pitching, Nickles saw a lot of time at third base.
“Some of our pitchers were hurt so I stepped in,” Nickles said. “They had me practice pitching a lot. I played pretty well and did well in the field. I like working with the coaches and our team. It’s awesome having the facility close to where I live. I’m used to having to drive 30 minutes to go to a facility or field.”
The UCLA softball team will begin spring practices on Monday, Jan. 9.
Nickles will be joined on the Junior National Team by another local player in former Ceres standout Nicole Bates, who is a freshman at the University of the Washington. Bates was named the CalHiSports Ms. Softball 2016 last spring after hitting .571 with five home runs and 33 RBIs.
The Junior National Team will have training camp in June in Oklahoma City. The team will also compete in the World Cup of Softball XII July 4-9 in Oklahoma City and then play in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Word Championship July 24-30 in Clearwater.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments