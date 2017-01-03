AP Source: Broncos get OK to interview 3 NFL assistants

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:49 Donald Trump won't be in final GOP debate before Iowa caucuses

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio