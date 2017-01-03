TCU rallies late for 60-57 win over struggling Sooners

Alex Robinson scored eight of his 18 points in a second-half run that put TCU ahead for the first time and the Horned Frogs held on to beat Oklahoma 60-57 on Tuesday night.
The Horned Frogs (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) never led until Karviar Shepherd made two free throws with 3:38 left to make it 56-54. After an Oklahoma miss, Robinson made a floater.
Robinson's layup with 13:45 ignited the 21-6 run that put TCU in the lead to stay.
Kameron McGusty had 11 points to lead Oklahoma (6-7, 0-2), which lost its fifth straight game. Darrion Strong-Moore and Matt Freeman each scored 10.
Brandon Parrish had 10 points for the Horned Frogs.
McGusty's 3-pointer with 50 seconds left got the Sooners within 60-57, and TCU then missed a jumper as the shot clock expired. Oklahoma appeared to have a turnover with 4.2 seconds, but TCU freshman Jaylen Fisher couldn't keep the ball in bounds. After a timeout, Freeman's potential game-tying shot was deflected by JD Miller and came up well short.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma: These young Sooners are a long away from another NCAA Final Four like last year's senior-led team, and couldn't hold on after building nine-point lead in both halves against TCU. The Sooners lost their Big 12 opener 76-50 at home against second-ranked Baylor, and things certainly won't get any easier.
TCU: Like Oklahoma, the Horned Frogs were coming off a conference-opening loss to a top-five team — falling to No. 3 Kansas 86-80. With their comeback, they avoided consecutive losses for the first time, and got coach Jamie Dixon's first Big 12 win, and a win in his first meeting ever against the Sooners.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma plays Saturday at Kansas State, with Lon Kruger returning to his alma mater and where he was a two-time Big Eight Conference Player of the Year. The Sooners play three of four at home after that.
The Horned Frogs play three of their next four games on the road, starting at No. 7 West Virginia.
Comments