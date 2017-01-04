Massachusetts coach sets New England win record

A Massachusetts coach has set a record for the most victories in New England high school basketball history.
St. John's of Shrewsbury coach Bob Foley picked up his 879th career win on Tuesday with his team's 68-37 triumph over St. Peter-Marian.
Foley passed Vito Montelli, who coached St. Joseph High of Trumbull, Connecticut, for 50 years before retiring in 2012.
Foley started his coaching career at Uxbridge High School in 1963, and also coached at St. Peter's before taking over at St. John's in 1980.
He told The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/2hQW72m ) that he knew he had more than 800 wins, but had no idea he had set a record.
He credited supportive administrations as well as intelligent and hard-working players who have bought into his coaching philosophy.
