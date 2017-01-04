Surdich on Bowling: New Year in Paris party a blast for big crowd

A total of 242 bowlers took to the lanes Saturday for McHenry Bowl’s annual New Year’s Eve in Paris party.
The day started with a buffet featuring ham and scalloped potatoes with all the trimmings and yummy deserts. Terry Waring, Theresa Medeiros, Steve Plant and staff did an outstanding job during the day.
A ton of prizes were won; Judy Simpson collected two. As soon as a colored head pin came up, you could hear the money ringing as bowlers collected their winnings if they rolled a strike.
The highlight of the afternoon came when the staff gave everyone an engraved champagne glass and filled it with champagne or sparkling cider at 3 p.m. – midnight in Paris.
Our local bowlers scored well, as Jim Mullings started with a 300 in the first game. Bowlers went home with a few dollars in their pockets in either the high-game pot or their division. Mullings scored in the high game and overall division. Other winners were Ed Huddleston, John Krone, Janie Schropp, Simpson and yours truly.
Up next at McHenry is the regular senior no-tap Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.
Shooting stars – The Bellevue Seniors had Laura Cupp rolling her best-ever game, a 175. ... Ronnie Heil rolled a 279, Lance Ollenborger a 268 and Mike Danel a 250, all in the Commercial Classic. ... The Central Valley Nisei had Doug Laidlaw with a 692 series.
BVL celebrates 75 years of service – I received a letter from the Bowlers to Veterans Link talking about this year’s celebration of its service to our veterans.
The BVL was born the “Bowlers Victory Legion” in 1942, when organizations were rallying around the troops.
The first meeting was held Sept. 26, 1942, at the American Bowling Congress office in Milwaukee when, according to the letter, “all segments of the bowling family met to unify their support of the war bond sales and other service-oriented endeavors such as the Red Cross and USO.”
The letter also noted that the Women’s International Bowling Congress and Bowling Proprietors Association of America were representated at the meeting. Elected as chairman was E.H. Baumgarten of ABC. A.L. Ebersole of the Duckpin Bowling Congress was named vice chairman.
Six-game Tournament of Champions – The 6-game Tournament of Champions is Saturday at Yosemite Lanes in Modesto for qualified bowlers who won a 6-gamer in 2016.
The top regional bowlers will compete for more than $1,300 in added funds. Six patterns will be used on six pairs of lanes; the patterns will be 38 feet to 48 feet.
It looks as if half the field of 24 will cash. Bowling starts at noon. Drive up and check it out.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Patty Harrell 192, Phillips Hayes 222, Miranda Lewis 181, Rae Coonce 202, Steve Mead 199, Julie Herr 188, Sherman Kishi 188, Caren Thompson 204, Peggy Docherty 214, Donna Badari 187, Frances Smith 194, Yolanda Walsh 171, Eddie Olivarez 181, Rikki Cascia 184, Raymond Gong 191, Kay Koehn 187, Denis Helton 140, Dave Egleston 223.
SERIES LEADERS: Kevin Decker 560, Greg Bennett 590, LaDonna Stone 598, Mickey Wallbaum 609, Bill King 623, John Flanagan 660, Chris Elias 666, Mike Giordano 691, Adam Barden 706, Cam Clemens 727.
