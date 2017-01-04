Lofton, Texas Southern beat Southern 82-74

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'