Golden Valley defeats Buhach Colony 73-43

Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) attempts to dribble past Buhach Colony senior Alex Andrade (5) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior Jeremy Sicarios (3) takes the court during player introductions during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Golden Valley senior Silvestre Llamas (3) takes the court during players introductions during a game against Buhach Colony at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Golden Valley senior Isaac Cropper (11) attempts a layup during a game against Buhach Colony at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) attempts a layup over Buhach Colony junior Irik Dobbins (22) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Buhach Colony junior Irik Dobbins (22) controls the ball during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Golden Valley senior Saahil Malhi (22) boxes out Buhach Colony senior Andrew Morris (10) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Buhach Colony senior Andrew Morris (10) attempts a three point shot during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Golden Valley head coach Keith Hunter speaks to his team during a timeout of a game against Buhach Colony at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Buhach Colony senior Jeremy Sicarios (3) races up the court during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Golden Valley senior Isaac Cropper (11) steals a pass intended for Buhach Colony senior Alex Andrade (5) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Golden Valley sophomore Etrell Bowers (2) dribbles up the court during a game against Buhach Colony at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Buhach Colony head coach Shane Gentry speaks to his team during a timeout of a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Golden Valley head coach Keith Hunter speaks with Golden Valley junior August Tangaan (24) during a game against Buhach Colony at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Buhach Colony junior Dante Cloy (35) attempts a jump shot during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) dribbles up the court during a game against Buhach Colony at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
Golden Valley junior Devon Martinez (14) drives to the basket against Buhach Colony junior Irik Dobbins (22) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Cougars beat the Thunder 73-43.
