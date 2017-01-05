Merced defeats Buhach Colony 54-47

Merced senior Raelynn Blackwell (2) attempts a layup during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Andrew Kuhn
Merced senior Kayla Hicks (3) takes the court during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Merced senior Kiara Graves (32) spins toward the net during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Buhach Colony senior Clarissa Martinez (10) takes the court during a game against Merced at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Merced sophomore Amaya Ervin (1) drives to the basket against Buhach Colony senior Clarissa Martinez (10) during a game at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Merced junior Jada Johnson (34) looks to pass the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Buhach Colony senior Clarissa Martinez (10) guards Merced senior Raelynn Blackwell (2) during a game at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Merced head coach Rob Pierce calls out to his players during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Buhach Colony senior Alexsia Birks (15) attempts a layup during a game against Merced at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Merced senior Donya Pierce (22) receives a pass during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Buhach Colony sophomore Nia Smiley (11) dribbles up the court during a game against Merced at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Merced sophomore Amaya Ervin (1), left, drives the the basket around Buhach Colony junior Tatyanna Anderson (1), right, during a game at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Buhach Colony sophomore Catherine Vang (12) looks to pass the ball during a game against Merced at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Buhach Colony head coach Kevin Aguiar speaks to his team during a game against Merced at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Buhach Colony senior Jenny Zaragoza (3) attempts a layup during a game against Merced at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Merced senior Raelynn Blackwell (2) reaches for a rebound during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Buhach Colony junior Tatyanna Anderson (1), left, and Merced sophomore Amaya Ervin (1), right, chase after a loose ball during a game at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
Buhach Colony senior Vanessa Lopez (5) is guarded by Merced sophomore Amaya Ervin (1) during a game at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The Bears beat the Thunder 54-47.
