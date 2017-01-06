Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill practices on limited basis

Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

Obama ​revises plan for ​major troop ​reduction ​in Afghanistan

1:42