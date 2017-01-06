Sports

January 6, 2017 6:01 PM

Predators defenseman Irwin signs one-year contract extension

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650,000 for the 2017-18 season.

The deal was announced Friday.

Irwin, 29, has three goals and five assists in 32 games for the Predators this season.

