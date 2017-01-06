North Dakota routs Omaha 9-1

North Dakota scored five times in the first 15 minutes Friday and it was just getting started in a 9-1 win over Omaha in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Brock Boeser scored twice in the first period on his return from wrist surgery that cost him six games. Tyson Jost scored on his return from the World Junior Tournament and Gage Ausmus scored for the first time since Nov. 28, 2014.
Shane Gerisch's team-leading 15th goal chased Omaha (11-7-3, 4-5-0) goalie Evan Weninger.
Joel Janatuinen and Dixon Bowen added second-period goals for eighth-ranked UND (11-6-3, 3-4-1-1 NCHC), giving the Fighting Hawks a 7-0 lead. Zach Yon and Johnny Simonson had power-play goals in the third.
Every UND player except Hayden Shaw and goalie Cam Johnson scored at least one point. Johnson made 25 saves.
Austin Ortega scored the only goal for the Mavericks at 3:55 of the third.
