El Capitan boys basketball defeats Atwater 67-64

Atwater junior Fernando Jeronimo (2) dribbles past El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan junior Angel Serena (0) takes the floor during a game against Atwater at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
El Capitan senior James Sellers (13) drives to the basket during a game against Atwater at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
Atwater junior Fernando Jeronimo (2) takes the floor during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
Atwater senior Isaiah Hill (11) passes the ball during a game against El Captian at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
El Capitan head coach Adrian Hurtado speaks to El Capitan senior Trevor Thomas (2) during a game against Atwater at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
Atwater junior Fernando Jeronimo (2) attempts a jump shot during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
El Capitan junior Adam Cardoso (20) drives to the basket during a game against Atwater at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
Atwater head coach Jason Boesch looks on during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) attempts a layup during a game against Atwater at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
El Capitan junior Jerimiah Duda (44) drives to the basket during a game against Atwater at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) dribbles past El Capitan junior Tyler Dietz (1) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
El Capitan head coach Adrian Hurtado speaks to his team during a game against Atwater at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
El Capitan senior James Sellers (13) spins toward the basket during a game against Atwater at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) drives to the basket during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 67-64.
