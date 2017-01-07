Sports

Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Mr. Football

PAST WINNERS

2016: Keytaon Thompson, Landry-Walker

2015: Lindsey Scott, Zachary

2014: Deshawn Capers-Smith, Warren Easton

2013: Leonard Fournette, St. Augustine

2012: John Diarse, Neville

2011: Landon Collins, Dutchtown

2010: Anthony Johnson, O. Perry Walker

2009: Gavin Webster, Lutcher

2008: Blake Matherne, Belle Chasse

2007: Randall Mackey, Bastrop

2006: Joe McKnight, John Curtis

2005: Charles Scott, Jonesboro-Hodge

2004: Ryan Perrilloux, East St. John

2003: Chris Markey, Jesuit

2002: Robert Lane, Neville

2001: Jason Miller, Iota

2000: Byron Robertson, St. Thomas Aquinas

1999: Brock Berlin, Evangel

1998: Bradie James, West Monroe

1997: Adam McConathy, West Monroe

1996: Travis Minor, Baton Rouge-Catholic

1995: Cecil Collins, Leesville

