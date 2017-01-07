Utah holds on for 88-82 win over Arizona State

1:38 Sun-Star Football Player of the Year Pause

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:04 2016 was a good year for Merced City schools

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration