Athletic Bilbao held by Alaves in Spanish league

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments