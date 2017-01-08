The Latest: Brown and Roesthlisberger connect again

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education Pause

1:02 Merced gearing up for weekend storms

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

1:38 Sun-Star Football Player of the Year

1:38 Sun-Star Football Defensive Player of the Year