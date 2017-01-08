Sports

January 8, 2017 11:47 AM

UMBC is 2-0 in America East play for 1st time since 2007-08

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Nolan Gerrity scored 18 points on 9-for-9 shooting, Jairus Lyles had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Maryland, Baltimore County beat Maine 75-64 on Sunday.

Maine cut a 17-point deficit to 62-55 with 5:13 left, but UMBC scored the next seven points for a 14-point lead.

K.J. Maura had 13 points and 11 assists for UMBC (11-4, 2-0 America East) and Will Darley scored 11. Maura scored UMBC's first eight points, including a 4-point play, to help the Retrievers build a 40-30 halftime lead. He had 10 points, five assists and two steals in the opening 20 minutes.

The Retrievers are 2-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Wesley Myers, who was coming off 30 points against Vermont, led Maine (4-13, 0-2) with 28 points and seven rebounds. Vincent Eze and Marko Pirovic each added 11 points and the Black Bears lost their seventh straight.

