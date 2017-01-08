Sports

January 8, 2017 1:36 PM

No. 4 Mississippi State tops Lady Vols 74-64, stays unbeaten

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Blair Schaefer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:39 left as No. 4 Mississippi State capitalized on its superior depth to win 74-64 at Tennessee on Sunday and stay undefeated.

Mississippi State (17-0, 3-0 SEC) is one of only three remaining unbeaten Division I women's teams, along with No. 1 Connecticut and No. 18 Virginia Tech. The Bulldogs snapped Tennessee's six-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs posted their eighth road win to match a school single-season record set in 2008-09. Mississippi State also beat Tennessee (10-5, 2-1) in Knoxville for the first time in 16 attempts.

After trailing throughout the second half, Tennessee pulled ahead 62-61 on Diamond DeShields' driving layup with 3:04 left. Schaefer answered with a 3-pointer 25 seconds later to start a game-clinching 9-0 run.

Morgan William led Mississippi State with 21 points, Victoria Vivians had 20 and Teaira McCowan added 14. Schaefer finished with nine.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Merced beats Buhach Colony

View more video

Sports Videos