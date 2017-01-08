No. 4 Mississippi State tops Lady Vols 74-64, stays unbeaten

Blair Schaefer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:39 left as No. 4 Mississippi State capitalized on its superior depth to win 74-64 at Tennessee on Sunday and stay undefeated.
Mississippi State (17-0, 3-0 SEC) is one of only three remaining unbeaten Division I women's teams, along with No. 1 Connecticut and No. 18 Virginia Tech. The Bulldogs snapped Tennessee's six-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs posted their eighth road win to match a school single-season record set in 2008-09. Mississippi State also beat Tennessee (10-5, 2-1) in Knoxville for the first time in 16 attempts.
After trailing throughout the second half, Tennessee pulled ahead 62-61 on Diamond DeShields' driving layup with 3:04 left. Schaefer answered with a 3-pointer 25 seconds later to start a game-clinching 9-0 run.
Morgan William led Mississippi State with 21 points, Victoria Vivians had 20 and Teaira McCowan added 14. Schaefer finished with nine.
