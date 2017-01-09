Sports

January 9, 2017 7:11 PM

Weber State student facing charges over threats

The Associated Press
OGDEN, Utah

Authorities say a Weber State University student is charged with making terroristic threats after being accused of saying he would kill university employees over a disciplinary matter.

The Standard-Examiner reports (http://bit.ly/2icIPeN) the 35-year-old man was arrested last week upon his release from a hospital psychiatric ward. He's expected to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Campus police Chief Dane LeBlanc says the suspect threatened to kill people after meeting with a university official about alleged student code violations in December. The threats led police to temporarily lock down an administration building.

The suspect was given a trespass notice when he returned to campus the following day. Court documents say he then sent threatening emails to university employees.

The suspect's court-appointed attorney, James Rettalick, couldn't be reached for comment.

