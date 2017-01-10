Sports

January 10, 2017 7:37 AM

Swinney says Renfrow's winning TD epitomizes Clemson

The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is paying tribute to Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow the morning after the former walk-on caught a touchdown pass with 1 second left to win the national championship.

Renfrow caught a 2-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to give Clemson its dramatic 35-31 win over Alabama on Monday night.

Watson was one of the most sought-after five-star recruits in the country as a high schooler. Renfrow was listed as a two-star prospect by recruiting services. Yet there they were, connecting on the final score of the 2016 season.

Speaking Tuesday morning, Swinney says "you've got the five-star quarterback throwing the game-winning touchdown to the walk-on wideout. And that's the epitome of our team."

Renfrow had 10 catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

James Sellers on El Cap's tough win

View more video

Sports Videos