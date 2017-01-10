Sports

January 10, 2017 4:23 PM

Snow makes for hazardous commute in Minneapolis area

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Snow made for a treacherous commute to work or school in the Minneapolis area.

The National Weather Service says nearly 2 inches of snow fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport before noon Tuesday. The State Patrol says icy roads led to 145 crashes statewide by late morning, including in northeastern Minnesota where a 16-year-old girl was killed in a collision with an Itasca County sheriff's deputy.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2idfjT2 ) reports pileups briefly closed parts of Interstate 94 near Monticello and I-35 near Sturgeon Lake.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a no-travel advisory for an area from Windom to Fairmont to Sleepy Eye due to whiteout conditions.

Minneapolis Public Schools canceled after-school activities and said students who take the bus home may be delayed by up to two hours.

