Atwater girls basketball defeats Turlock 60-54

Atwater senior Eileen Martinez (5) dribbles up the court during a game against Turlock at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater senior Jasmine Xiong (12) takes the court during player introductions before a game against Turlock at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Atwater senior Jasmine Xiong (12) attempts a jump shot during a game against Turlock at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Turlock senior Shea Glasgow Williams (50) attempts a jump shot during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Atwater sophomore Kelsey Valencia (1) attempts to block a shot by Turlock junior Hope Salsig (5) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Turlock sophomore Jaydon Williams (12) looks to pass the ball during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Turlock junior Hope Salsig (5) and Atwater sophomore Lexi Valencia (11) chase after a loose ball during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Atwater head coach Leonard Davis speaks to his team during a game against Turlock at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Atwater sophomore Marisa Martinez (22) attempts to steal the ball from Turlock junior Megan Van Ruker (13) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Atwater senior Alondra Ponce (25) guards Turlock sophomore Jaydon Williams (12) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Atwater sophomore Kelsey Valencia (1) guards Turlock junior Hope Salsig (5) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Atwater senior Tatiana Steele (10) attempts to dribble around Turlock junior Sebastiani Kim (14) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Atwater senior Tatiana Steele (10) guards Turlock sophomore Jaydon Williams (12) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Turlock junior Sarah Musselman (1) dribbles past Atwater sophomore Lexi Valencia (11) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Atwater senior Jasmine Xiong (12) knocks the ball out of the hands of Turlock junior Sarah Musselman (1) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
Atwater sophomore Marisa Martinez (22) drives to the basket during a game against Turlock at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs 60-54.
