Surdich on Bowling: Senior Singles set for Jan. 21 at Bellevue

The annual handicap singles event on Jan. 21 at Bellevue Bowl is hosted by the Merced County USBC with a 1 p.m. start.
This tourney is open to men and women 50 and older. There are two divisions based on age: The A division is for ages 50-64 and B for seniors 65 and older. Up for grabs are cash and an award from the association.
You will use your 2015-16 book average; if none, then your highest average as of Jan. 1. All entries bowl together, and entry fee is only $25. Entry forms are available at Bellevue Bowl.
Shooting stars – Marty Daniel of Merced was rolling anchor for the Pazin & Myers, Inc., team Jan. 4 in the Commercial Classic league and came close to his first 800 series with a 792. Daniel rolled games of 279-213-300. He made a few adjustments in the third game for his perfecto.
It was his first 300 at Bellevue. Daniel shot his first perfect game at Century Bowl in Merced in 2001. It was the second 300 for Pazin & Myers this season, joining Dan Erreca. Who’s next?
LVT openings – Annette Macklin contacted me and said she has a couple of spots for the team event at the Livermore Valley Tournament at Granada Bowl. The tournament runs every Saturday and Sunday through Super Bowl weekend. If you’re interested or know someone who might be, now is your chance. Give her a call at 209-617-3249 and she can get you hooked up on a team for Livermore.
Remember when – From Mae Willey’s newsletter in 1963: The Merced Girls who have the honor of belonging to the elite “600” club, they have formed their local club recently with Charleyne MacGregor as lead-off and Dottie Herrod as anchor. Their plans for the New Year include an Invitational sweeper. Betty Brown won the Invitational “600” sweeper in Turlock recently with partner Kathy Bowen of Modesto. Bouquets to Wilma Robinson of the Continental Merchants league, who rolled a 467 series with a 111 average. Jane Cheek with a nice 225 game on a 147 average. Betty Ross in the Classic scratch with a big, big 261 game. Betty Gasper will receive her arm patch for a lovely 170 triplicate. According to what I can gather, four girls in the association have 180 (or above) averages: Betty Ross, Sue Perry, Louise Wallace and Betty Brown high with a 189. Merced’s ready for ’63 by Mae Willey.
The 10th frame – Bowling lost a good friend when Jay Sargent, 63, died at his home in Atwater on Jan. 1. A very sad story, as his dad, John, passed the next day..
I remember Sargent always talking to bowlers around him and always a smile on his face. I didn’t know him well, but he always had time to chat with me about my column and bowling in general. I remember his bowling in the Department of Defense tournament in Santa Maria. A celebration of life will be held for Jay and his dad at 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at 5549 Fleming Road in Atwater.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Phillips Hayes 222, Miranda Lewis 181, Steve Mead 199, Julie Herr 188, Sherman Kishi 188, Peggy Docherty 214, Donna Badari 187, 194, Yolanda Walsh 171, Eddie Olivarez 181, Rikki Cascia 184, Kay Koehn 187, Dave Egleston 223, Eric Hickman 244, Dawn Fernandez 232, Renee Danel 187, Kenna Campbell 167, Kim Barcellos 234.
SERIES LEADERS: Kevin Decker 560, Bill Botwright Jr. 570, Sean Kucius 584, Dave Souza 585, Greg Bennett 590, Robert Koop 591, Mickey Wallbaum 609, Bill King 623, Gene Wallace 643, John Flanagan 660, Chris Elias 666, Gene Frazier 682, Justin Decker 685, Adam Barden 706, Gene Broussard 716, Cam Clemens 727.
